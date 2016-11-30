Twitter
2nd Floor, 45 Crawford Place London W1H 4LP UK
Tel: 020 7258 0070 / Fax: 020 7258 7486
Antigua and Barbuda High Commission London
New Year Throne Speech 2017
His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, KCMG
Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda
New Year Throne Speech 2017
New Year – State of the Nation Address
Honourable Gaston Browne
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda
State of the Nation Address 2017