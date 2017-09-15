ANTIGUA OPEN FOR BUSINESS: EXCURSIONS, TOUR OPERATORS, RESTAURANTS AND HOTELS WELCOME VISITORS

St. John’s, Antigua (September 14, 2017) – Antigua is back to offering world-class excursions and adventures across Antigua. Popular activities in Antigua, from Stingray City to zip-lining adventures to safari land tours to cruises, sea circumnavigation and snorkeling tours are available once again. Tour operators have re-opened after Hurricane Irma and are providing visitors with unforgettable experiences.

Restaurants and bars have re-opened including popular beach establishments such as Beach Limers, Coconut Grove, Sheer Rocks, Turners, Darkwood Beach Bar and Restaurant, Trappas, Le Bistro, and the over 150 dining options to choose from in Antigua.

Close to 2000 of the country’s hotel room stock will be available by the end of October for the start of the peak winter season following traditional summer upgrades and renovations throughout resorts. Some of these resorts include Cocobay, Jumby Bay, Curtain Bluff, Carlisle Bay, Hawksbill by Rex Resorts, Heritage Quay Hotel, St. James’s Club, The Inn at English Harbor, and Nonsuch Bay. The first properties opening post-upgrades are Pineapple Beach Club and Blue Waters Resort and Spa opening on September 14th and September 21st respectively. Hotels and resorts that are open year-round are happily welcoming and hosting visitors to Antigua.

Antigua’s new, state-of-the-art, VC Bird International Airport and cruise ship berths are welcoming passengers from across the US, Canada, UK and Europe, and Caribbean.

Visitors can be inspired to find their personal paradise and learn more about what to do during their stay at www.visitantiguabarbuda.com.

ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The largest of the Leeward Islands, Antigua & Barbuda comprises 108-square miles. The 365 white and pink sand beaches, one for every day of the year, are just the beginning of the treasures that await visitors. Antigua’s rich history and spectacular topography provide a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort commissioned by the British in 1755, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Betty’s Hope, built in 1674, is the site of one of the first full-scale sugar plantations on Antigua, and offers a chance to step back into time by visiting the restored mills. Another unique attraction is Devil’s Bridge, located at the eastern tip of the island in Indian Town National Park, where Atlantic breakers have carved out a natural limestone arch. Antigua boasts a varied tourism calendar including events such as the World Class Antigua Sailing Week, Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua Sports Fishing and also the annual Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Island accommodation ranges from luxury, boutique resorts and all-inclusive hotels to smaller more intimate boutique guesthouses and cottages. For information about Antigua & Barbuda visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com and follow us on Twitter. http://twitter.com/antiguabarbuda Facebook www.facebook.com/antiguabarbuda; Instagram: www.instagram.com/AntiguaandBarbuda

