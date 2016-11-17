Independence Service of Thanksgiving, London, 6th November 2016…

Antiguans and Barbudans in the United Kingdom beamed with pride and a great sense of responsibility as they came together to celebrate the nation’s 35th Anniversary of Independence. At a Service of Thanksgiving held at the Church of St. Matthias, (Stoke Newington), London on Sunday November 6th members and friends of the diaspora were encouraged to unite in purpose and vision as the nation moved forward to realise its theme of “Building an Economic Powerhouse Together”.

Among the more than 500 guests who attended the service were the Governor General H. E. Sir. Rodney Williams and Lady Williams; Commonwealth Secretary General, H. E. Baroness Patricia Scotland; the Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy, the Honourable Asot Michael; Antigua and Barbuda National Hero, Sir. Isaac Vivian Richards and Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner to London, H.E. Karen-Mae Hill. The addresses given by the Governor General, the Commonwealth Secretary-General and the High Commissioner shared a common theme that resonated favourably in the minds and hearts of those present. This theme reflected on the goodness and faithfulness of God, having blessed our twin-island state for the past 35 years. The importance of the positive impact of the diaspora on the development of the nation and the need for all to endeavour to build our nation, so that we all can achieve our goals, echoed loudly through the words of the dignitaries.

Among the dignitaries were other specially invited guests who shared in the celebration including:The Worshipful the Mayor of Waltham Forest, Councillor Peter Herrington and Mayoress Sue Herrington, Reverend Les Issac, CEO of Ascension Trust and founder of Street Pastors, Mr. Everton George, Chairman of the Waltham Forest, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica Twinning Association, Dr. Leslie Thomas QC, Barrister, and Mrs. P. A Stroude – Griffiths, Executive Member of the Church Committee. Reverend Les Isaac OBE was also announced as the first recipient of the Governor-General’s Diaspora Award which recognises Antiguans and Barbudans who have made a significant contribution overseas in their respective field of activity and who have acted within their community as role models of entrepreneurship and personal and professional excellence.

In her address, HE Karen- Mae Hill noted that during her tenure, amongst other obligations, she will be committed to the further development of youth within the diaspora as well as at home and forming partnerships that will allow opportunities for young people to advance and realise their full potential. She took the time to acknowledge the work and accomplishments of a number of youths including the winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician Award, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason who, as a bright eyed 17-year-old of Antiguan roots, has managed to confront the barriers of stereotypes and profiling by winning this prestigious award. The reigning Miss Caribbean UK, Amy Harris-Willock was also acknowledged as she demonstrated passion, poise and grace to capture the coveted title from among 15 other Caribbean hopefuls. Ms Harris-Willock, a member of the UK Athletics team, having recognised her heritage, transferred her allegiance to Antigua and Barbuda and is now a member of the Antigua and Barbuda National Athletics team. High Commissioner Hill also took the opportunity to launch the “Every Drop Counts” to encourage members of the Antigua and Barbuda diaspora to give blood to support the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.

The celebration of the nation’s Independence was twinned with a celebration of the many talents of our people, and one could surmise that the “crème de la crème” were present and all willing to share their talents with the gathering. Under the directorship of the accomplished conductor, Mr Philip Herbert, the 35th Anniversary Choir and Orchestra made up of Antiguans and Barbudans spread across the UK, including students studying in the UK, led the music and singing of the service with angelic sounds like never before heard. The melodious soprano voice of Charmaine Quinland-Donovan took the congregation to heavenly places with her rendition of Malotte’s ‘The Lord’s Prayer’. Mr. John Prince shared one of his poems dedicated to all the mothers of the nation, ‘Restless Spirit’. Already suspended in air, the gathering was blown away by Mark Bunney, Barbudan by descent, and his saxophone rendition of ‘To God Be the Glory’. Just when some began to feel satisfied that facing the cold weather to come out to the service was worth it, a duet by Sheku Kanneh-Mason on his cello with his sister Isata, on the piano left all present flying high as they played the classical pieces ‘Song of the Birds’ and ‘Requiebros’. Demonstrating vocal prowess, the choir rendered an accapella Negro Spiritual, ‘Walk Together Children’ as a reminder that accomplishing our goals requires us to come together as a people. The path to progress is both a point and a process that can only be accomplished through perseverance.

In her sermonette, Dr. Roseita Burton echoed similar sentiments and asked that as a people we not only unite but be reminded that the same God who has brought us through 35 years will remain faithful to us beyond another 35 years.

The service would not have been complete without remarks from the President of the Antigua and Barbuda National Association (London). President Tracey Browne pexpressed how pleased the association was to have partnered with the High Commission to plan and prepare the activities for the Independence celebrations. She took the opportunity to encourage those who were not yet members to join the association so that the combined efforts can continue to impact the development of Antigua and Barbuda.

All’s well that ends well and this evening ended on a fantastic note with the legendary Harry Hughes and his steel band setting the night to music while guests interacted with each other in a social setting, munching on light refreshments. Many were taken back to childhood memories as Charmaine Quinland demonstrated her passion for cultural music with pieces such as “Fire Fire” and “Coconut Water”.

35 years of Independence has indeed brought growth to the people of our fair land. We all will continue to endeavour in order to achieve our goal of together making Antigua and Barbuda an Economic Powerhouse.

