ABNA discussion with community leaders and friends.

Education Event: Sunday June 11th 2017

Time: 4.00pm-9.00pm

Venue: New Kingshold Community Centre, Ainsworth Road, Hackney E9 7JE

Programme

‘Put the knives down: Youth Crime – We Can Make the Difference’. A

discussion with community leaders and friends.

4.30 Welcome from Alphonso Peters, Acting President of ABNA

4.45 Address from Karen-Mae Hill, High Commissioner of Antigua &

Barbuda

5.15 Introduction on today’s event including a message from the Mayor’s

Office for Policing and Crime and Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

5.30 Talk and discussion led by Peter Isaac, Youth and Community Worker

6.00 A personal story from a member of the Hornsey Moravian Church

6.15 Questions and Answers session

6.30 Refreshments and ‘Street Jargon’ quiz

7.00 Answers to ‘Street Jargon’ quiz and ‘How we communicate’ led by

Education team Youth Members

7.30 What is a ‘Tangible Role Model’ – what we can do as a community,

friends and family to make a difference with our young people?

Open discussion led by Education Team and friends

8.00 Update on ABNA events and 50th Year celebrations, ABNA Executives

8.30 Final thoughts and closing prayers for those that have lost their lives or

were injured during the current terrorist attacks in the UK, Alphonso

Peters

