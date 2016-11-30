Honourable Prime Minister Gaston Browne holds Diaspora Meeting in Leicester

Saturday 12th November 2016 … The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, addressed a packed audience of nationals at the African and Caribbean Centre in Leicester, England on a cold, wet, fall afternoon. The town hall styled meeting was organised by the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission and allowed the Prime Minister to fulfil a promise he made to visit with nationals living in and around Leicester to share the government’s vision for the advancement of Antigua and Barbuda.

Following brief welcome remarks by Brillheart James, President of the Barbuda Association UK and 2017 tourism calendar highlights by Miss Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism UK and Europe, the Prime Minister was introduced by the High Commissioner.

Prime Minister Browne used the first part of his presentation to share details of the Government’s flagship programmes and policies for the twin-island state. Beginning with a detailed overview of the economic situation inherited upon taking office, the Prime Minister outlined actions taken by the Government to meet debt servicing obligations and to attract investment. The audience was given a comprehensive review of the operation under which the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda became majority owners of the local petroleum company including some 280 acres of land; the country’s ambitious renewable energy programme including the 3-megawatt solar field at the V.C. Bird International Airport that supplies most of the Airport’s electricity consumption; and the commissioning of reverse osmosis plants to solve the water issues that plagued the Islands for several years. The Prime Minister also highlighted the innovative steps taken to positon Antigua and Barbuda as the front runner to secure a fourth campus of the University of the West Indies by including the facilities being constructed at Five Islands as a strong component of the proposal. The Prime Minister identified an effective and robust crime prevention plan as one of the areas where tremendous success has been realised.

Barbudans at the event were also given assurances of the Government’s commitment to develop Barbuda in tandem with Antigua. The Prime Minister pointed out that it is his practice to visit the sister island and he does so several times during the year as a necessary priority. The plans for Barbuda to include three major hotel developments and the improvement of the port facilities to allow the docking of goods directly on Barbuda will be implemented in 2017. The Prime Minister used the opportunity to also debunk myths being perpetuated about the land involved in the Paradise Found project earmarked for the derelict K-Club Property on Barbuda. The cost and frequency of travel to Barbuda will both be positively addressed by Government’s acquisition of a helicopter that will commence scheduled flights between Antigua and Barbuda in the first quarter of 2017 at a heavily subsidised rate.

Following his comprehensive opening remarks, Nationals were given a chance to ask questions of the Prime Minister in a lively, interactive question and answer period that extended well beyond its scheduled hour. For two and a half hours the Prime Minister allowed nationals to ask any questions that were of importance to them and every question was answered with skill, grace and openness. Questions ranged from the Barbuda Land Act, the absence of a mortuary in Barbuda, road rehabilitation in both islands, the country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme, health care standards, incentives for nationals returning home, opportunities for the diaspora to be involved in productive activities in Antigua and Barbuda, among other areas.

The event concluded with the Prime Minister interacting openly with Nationals in friendly and cordial exchanges well into the evening. The President of the Antigua and Barbuda National Association (ABNA) Tracey Browne, also attended the meeting in Leicester.

