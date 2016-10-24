Inaugural High Commissioner’s Student Ambassadors Programme 2016

Seventeen Antiguan and Barbudan nationals studying across the United Kingdom accepted an invitation to participate in the launch of the High Commissioner’s Student Ambassadors Programme. Hosted at the High Commission in London, the Student Ambassadors Programme was conceptualised by the High Commissioner to introduce Antiguan and Barbudan students studying across the UK and Europe to the existence and role of the High Commission, provide useful information on scholarships, upcoming internships, training and volunteering opportunities and to promote the work of Antigua and Barbuda diaspora associations in the UK. The programme ultimately aims to reaffirm the High Commission’s commitment to, and value as a source of advice and support to our students while fostering an environment for the formation of meaningful relationships.

In her opening remarks Her Excellency, High Commissioner Karen-Mae Hill, noted:

“Beyond being just an event, we are committed to engaging our students throughout their academic time here in meaningful activities for their benefit, for the benefit of promoting Antigua and Barbuda and also for the enhancement of the society you will call home for the duration of your studies.”

The Student Ambassadors Programme was launched with a welcome reception followed by informative presentations from specially invited guest speakers. Ms Mervin Cesar-John, PRO of the Waltham Forest, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica Twinning Association and Ms Tracy Browne, President of the Antigua and Barbuda National Association (ABNA) represented the two diaspora associations in the UK. Their presence was well received and added an important element in demonstrating to our students that mechanisms for support are available at all levels. Additionally, both associations showcased their work and shared their commitment to advancing the interest of nationals living in the UK.

The presenters on the panel covered a wide range of topics. Guest speakers included Ms Melissa Bryant, Assistant Communications Officer at the Commonwealth Secretariat Youth Division; Dr William Bramwell, Programme Officer at the Association of Commonwealth Universities; Dr Barbara Paca, Cultural Envoy to the Ministry of Culture for Antigua and Barbuda; Dr Sharon Bolton, Dean of Student Life at International Student House and Mr Andrew McCallum Security Advisor for the Protective Security Operation Division at the London Metropolitan Police. Students learnt about the Commonwealth Scholarship Programme and the Chevening Scholarships, options for quality student accommodation in London, tips on safety and security while living in the UK and exciting opportunities for internships and public service.

Post panel discussions, a networking session provided the students, High Commission staff and guest speakers alike with an opportunity to engage informally. Kurt Williams, one of the student attendees pursuing an MSc in International Development: Politics, Governance and Development Policy, at the University of Manchester reflected thus:

“The High Commissioner’s Student Ambassador Programme is a phenomenal initiative that has provided a tremendous support system for Antiguan and Barbudan students studying in the UK. It is my hope that the programme will grow from strength to strength and assist scores of students as they adjust to life in the UK and continue to position our Nation as a producer of academic and cultural excellence throughout the globe”.