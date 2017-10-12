St George’s Hospital, London donates beds for Barbuda Hospital

St George’s donates beds to Hannah Thomas Hospital in Barbuda destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

Karen-Mae Hill, the High Commissioner for Antigua and Barbuda, visited the Trust on Wednesday (4 October) to accept a donation of 30 beds from St George’s for the Hannah Thomas Hospital in Barbuda that was devastated by Hurricane Irma in September.

High Commissioner Hill spoke of her gratitude for the donation and told our Chairman Gillian Norton how Barbuda’s only hospital, the Hannah Thomas was flattened, along with its schools and other vital public utilities.

She said: “It’s important to get the message out that Barbuda still needs support – we need the basics as well as more sophisticated equipment. I’m very thankful to St George’s for donating these beds and helping to rebuild the Hannah Thomas Hospital in Barbuda.”

The 68-square-mile island, which makes up one half of the dual island state of Antigua and Barbuda, was where the Category 5 hurricane first made landfall before it continued through the Caribbean.

About the author

Antigua and Barbuda